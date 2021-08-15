NASA’s Perseverance Rover

Tech Desk Jaipur !! On Tuesday, August 7, a week after NASA announced final preparations for its diligent mission to collect the first sample of Mars, the sample tube was empty when it was received on Earth. In the first week of August, photographs of a submarine dug by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Perseverance Rover at a depth of about 3 inches (8 cm) are considered to be the most advanced astronomical laboratory ever created. Goes. Sent into space. However, when it reached the blue planet with an empty tube, the engineers concluded that the rock was not strong enough to form an important model. Powder pieces were either in the hole or ended up in a cutting pile — or both, he noted.

Scientists say there were no hardware issues during the Mars model

Following that, the space agency announced that Perseverance Rover was preparing to collect samples from the same location where it failed to carry key samples. According to NASA scientists, the search for signs of life on ancient Mars will reach there early next month. Thomas Surbuchen, co-executive of NASA’s Directorate of Scientific Work in Washington, D.C., said, “Although this is not the hole we expected, there is always the risk of breaking new ground.



Jennifer Trosper, project manager at Sustainability at JPL, said, “I hope the right team is working with us, and we’re moving towards a solution that will ensure future success. The problem will be less.

Previous NASA missions for Mars models have faced a similar problem.

Persistence’s project manager at JPL added that the team will spend more time analyzing the data they receive, and plans to obtain some additional clinical data to understand the root cause of the empty tube. Notably, NASA missions prior to Mars also encountered amazing rock and regolithic properties during sample collection and other operations. In 2008, it became difficult to convert soil like the Phoenix mission to “sticky” and internal science tools, resulting in several successful attempts.