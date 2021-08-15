Malaysian PM prepares to resign tomorrow

Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia will present his resignation letter to the King tomorrow (August 16).

On August 15, 2021, Reuters announced that Malaysian political news website Malaysian Guinea had announced that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would resign tomorrow (August 16) after losing a majority in parliament. Coalition government “disintegrated”

Prime Minister Mohammed Ridwan Mad Yousuf said Muhaidin Yassin would continue his resignation letter. On August 16, the current King of Malaysia will present the book “His Majesty King Abdullah Shah”. After a special meeting of ministers

At the same time, there are no details about this. Who will come to form the new government? No member of the Lok Sabha has a majority. There is no statement in it What will be the next process to decide whether a new election will take place in the midst of the coming Covid 19 eruption or, depending on, the current monarch as king under the constitutional monarchy?

Although Muhyiddin Yassin, who served as prime minister, has been under pressure to leave since March last year, in recent weeks it has said it will “demonstrate” its continued support. By a vote of confidence from the majority of council members

Recently, however, Umno members of the House of Representatives received more votes. Withdrew from the coalition government