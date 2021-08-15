Internet Speed ​​Troubles You – 5 Tips on How to Solve a Problem

Poor lighting, uncomfortable chair and poor internet connection can really hinder your productivity. If other household members also work from home the day connection of other networks may be the cause of the slow network.

1. Move the router

WiFi signal is of better quality horizontally than router. That’s why it’s best to place it on the floor of the house where you work. Place a router-like router in the center of the apartment to transmit signals evenly. It is better to keep it on the shelf than to put it on a shelf as the signal will be bad as the barriers like doors and walls are high.

2. Connect the device with the network cable

With all the advances in wireless technology, connecting devices directly to a network cable will improve the network because the wires will always be faster and more reliable. On the other hand, your device will no longer be a burden to the wireless WiFi network used by other household members.

3. Get a signal amplifier

Sometimes the problem is not in the bad internet but in the weak signal in one part of the house. For a ‘dead zone’ far away from the router and separated by several walls, it is best to install a WiFi signal booster. If there are more problem zones in the apartment that do not pick up the signal, it is a good idea to consider a new router.

4. Use the WiFi access point

Almost every smartphone offers the ability to access the point and share the WiFi connection. This can be useful if you have exhausted the internet at some point and want to get the job done. However, in that case, look at your internet consumption.

5. Select a package with fast internet

The New York Times writes that if your home expands and you have more devices than you had a few years ago, you may need a new router and a different Internet package.

