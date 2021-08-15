Home Sports Football: American football will suspend its alliance activities

Aug 15, 2021 0 Comments
According to several media outlets, including ESPN, the American Football Association will suspend its operations on Tuesday.

The move comes a week after Majority League owner Tom Dundon said USA Today The lack of cooperation in the NFL puts it at risk. According to him, the NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA) did not provide enough young players for the development league.

Dunton, who owns Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL, has invested $ 250 million in the project. According to Darren Rowell,Action NetworkTandon will lose $ 70 million in its investment.

He would have made his decision despite the differing opinions of co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian.

Polian and Ebersol saw the league as the school round for the NFL, with several rule amendments to speed up the game and keep it safe. No kickoff or one-point change: Each team had to try a two-point change after the touchdown.

Among its coaches, AAF counts Steve Spurier, Dennis Erickson, Mike Martz and Mike Riley. It has teams in Orlando, Atlanta, San Diego, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Birmingham and Memphis.

However, problems soon arose for this round, which was formed within a year.

Shortly after the start of operations, Dunton invested $ 250 million in AAF. At the time, Ebersol said reports of a money shortage and the league should be reimbursed by Dundon for providing pay. AAF said their payroll software was in trouble and it was all over.

