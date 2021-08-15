Home Top News Belgium expresses solidarity with Haiti, Joe Biden “upset”

Aug 15, 2021 0 Comments
“Belgium is in favor of Haiti following the 7.2 earthquake that hit the country,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday morning. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement continued.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

