Belgium expresses solidarity with Haiti, Joe Biden “upset”

“Belgium is in favor of Haiti following the 7.2 earthquake that hit the country,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday morning. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement continued.

According to the Director of Civil Defense Jerry Chandler, the latest report of the disaster on Saturday evening was 160 deaths in the south of the country, 42 in Nippon, 100 in Grand Anse and two in the northwest.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake in the southwest of the island has already plunged into political uncertainty, reviving the horrific memories of the 2010 earthquake that killed 200,000 people.

U.S. President Joe Biden presented the U.S. “immediate” aide on Saturday. She commissioned Samantha Powers, director of the United States Agency for International Assistance (USAID), to coordinate the effort. “I regret the devastating earthquake in St. Louis-du-Suite in Haiti”, The head of state said in a statement.