All roads lead to the Canary Wharf and its new attraction

For the past few weeks, the heart of the Canary Wharf business district has been a new primary attraction for all walkers and Instagram users. A great idea for a weekend walk.

Morocco Myersko, a British artist living and working in London, is known for his work that combines colors, graphics and geometric shapes. It is often requested for temporary or permanent installations around the world. She recently imagined a colorful pavilion (Sun Pavilion) sitting in the center of Montgomery Square until October 31, 2021, which contrasts sharply with all steel and glass buildings.

This installation expresses the surroundings with its vivid colors, energy and joy

Built of wood with metal canopies, the stage and seating area provide a unique place to dine, meet friends, browse social networks or listen to music. According to the artist, this pavilion echoes the awareness we all expect this summer. It certainly marks the birth of Darfur by various locks and the recently relaxed restrictions in the UK.

Through his work, Morocco Myersko Encourages passers-by to stop and relax. The presence of integrated gardeners and plants on both the seats and the roof adds a natural complement to the brightly painted surfaces. There is happiness … the salutation that comes from swallowing the missing.