Afghan leader Atta Noor escapes after Taliban take control of Mazar-e-Sharif

Atta Mohammed Noor, the former governor of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan and the leader of local militias there, confirms that the city of Mazar-e-Sharif today fell into the hands of “Taliban” militants as a result of the “conspiracy”. “.

Atta Muhammad Noor, former governor of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan

Atta Mohammed Noor, the former governor of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan, confirmed that he was “safe” and blamed the fall of Mazar Sharif, the fourth largest Afghan city, at the hands of the “Taliban” movement. “Plot”.

When Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban, Aunt Muhammad Noor led the local militants.

On Saturday, provincial officials said “Taliban” forces had entered the city of Mazar-i-Sharif with almost no resistance after local security forces fled to neighboring Uzbekistan via a highway.

Noor, a powerful and prominent political figure in Afghanistan, added in a Facebook post that he had “escaped with regional commander Abdul Rashid Dostoyevsky”.

“Unfortunately, as a result of a large, organized and cowardly coup, all official facilities and government forces were handed over to the Taliban,” he added.

The militants of the movement “wanted to trap me and my friend Marshal Abdul Rashid, but they did not succeed,” Noor pointed out.

Early this morning, an Afghan official said Taliban militants capture Masar-e-SharifIt was the last stronghold of the Afghan government in the north of the country, and the Afghan security forces fled to the borders of Uzbekistan, the official added.

“It looks like the city has fallen without a fight,” said Afzal Hadid, chairman of the Polk Provincial Council.