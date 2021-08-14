Home Economy Starliner returns to Boeing space capsule factory and delays test flight by several months

Starliner returns to Boeing space capsule factory and delays test flight by several months

Aug 14, 2021 0 Comments
Starliner returns to Boeing space capsule factory and delays test flight by several months

The capsule should be one of two SpaceX, To allow NASA To take its astronauts back to the International Space Station From American soil.

Wrote the article

Posted

Study time: 1 minute.

The U.S. company said on Friday (August 13) that Boeing’s Starliner space capsule should be returned to factory for repairs. The departure for the International Space Station had to be canceled last week due to problems with the propulsion system.

This new setback postpones this important test flight to Boeing and NASA for at least several months. Boeing said in a statement that the capsule would be removed from the top of the Atlas V rocket and returned to the Kennedy Center plant in Florida (USA) for testing.

In order to allow NASA to guide its astronauts back from American soil to the International Space Station, the capsule must be one of two with SpaceX. Since the launch of the spacecraft in 2011, the space agency has relied heavily on Russian rockets. If SpaceX had now sent less than ten astronauts to the ISS, including the Frenchman Thomas Pesket, Boeing would still have to pass its first unmanned test aircraft, which would have to prove that the capsule was safe.

This is probably “Too soon to say” John Wolmer, vice president and director of Boeing’s commercial flight program, told a news conference that the drone would take place this year. This test flight was first attempted in 2019, but then came close to disaster due to a software issue.

READ  Flying vehicle efficiently analyzed in Japan

You May Also Like

Astro Et L'armée Américaine Abandonnent Le Parrainage De La Call

Astro and U.S. Army drop Call of Duty League sponsorship

Offer for KCS will have to wait for CN

Offer for KCS will have to wait for CN

Honor Magic3 - Honor

The smartphone will finally get the rights to two major Android updates

The PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch come with three great remastered games

The PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch come with three great remastered games

Agriculture de précision - Le spécialiste de la récolte Headsight rejoint Agco

The Chief Observer joins Harvest Specialist Ago

NASA has hired volunteers to simulate life on Mars for a year

NASA has hired volunteers to simulate life on Mars for a year

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *