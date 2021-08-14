Home Top News Canada welcomes 20,000 Afghan refugees

Aug 14, 2021 0 Comments
“The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking and Canada will not stand idly by,” Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino said when the plan was announced.

Through this decision, Canada is targeting “particularly vulnerable people” including women leaders, human rights defenders, persecuted religious minorities, journalists and members of the LGBTQI community.

