The United States has made economic and political concessions to Pristina to allow several thousand Afghans, but four unnamed U.S. officials told Reuters that there were concerns about the capacity of officials in Pristina in Washington.

AB photo

Four U.S. officials have told Reuters that the administration of US President Joseph Biden has been in secret talks with more countries than previously known in a serious attempt to provide temporary asylum to Afghanistan, where he worked for the US government.

Secret talks with Kosovo and Albania underscore the US administration’s desire to protect Afghanistan, which has served the United States, from retaliation by the Taliban, as the process of approving their US visas ends safely, the agency said.

Photo: EPA

The Biden administration is investigating whether Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will accept thousands of candidates, but it has not made the desired progress.

The State Department of Provisional Pristina did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The British embassy in Albania, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan did not respond to a request for comment.