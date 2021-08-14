Australia is thinking of hosting the World Cup in 2030 or 2034

⁇ I started (Possible application to work on) By 2030 … I think we should start “, Rod McGuinness agreed in the newspaper Australian, Who oversaw the candidacy for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He also assured that discussions in this direction have already taken place between the Australian Federation and the public authorities responsible for the events.
James Johnson, the boss of the Australian Federation, hopes he can compete again, at the pace the organization has created, sharing with New Zealand the Women’s World Cup in 2023 and the Olympics in Brisbane in 2032: We are going to organize a big competition in 2023. We have to use it very well, it could be a stepping stone to other FIFA competitions. ⁇
⁇ There is a trend, He added. Look at Canada hosting the Women’s World Cup in 2015, eleven years later they will host the Men’s World Cup with the United States (And Mexico). Or Brazil, which hosted the World Cup in 2014 and the 2016 Olympics. ⁇
However, Johnson acknowledges that there is an obstacle to his plan: the 2030 edition will probably have to return to Europe or South America because the next one will take place in Qatar, like Australia in the Asian Football Confederation, and North America in 2026.
Australia had already tried its luck for 2022, but the candidacy, which cost the taxpayer $ 45 million (28 28 million), had only one vote against the controversial winner, Qatar.