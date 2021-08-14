Astronauts have to wait six months in orbit for a star spacecraft to refuel to fly to the moon

Future release reveals that astronauts will have to wait six months in orbit before the spacecraft is fully refueled to be ready to fly to the moon.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to take people to the moon using a refueling Starship spacecraft. At the same time, Musk still does not know exactly how many launches will have to be made to supply the starship with the required amount of fuel.

Blue Origin recently said it could take up to 16 SpaceX launches to the moon. Musk responded: “16 flights is not possible. Starship is payload [около] 150 tons, that is, a maximum of 8 to fill 1200 tons of lunar tanks.

However, even though it is a 16-ship aircraft, this is not a problem. SpaceX has completed more than 16 orbital flights in the first half of 2021 and has reached more than 20 times with ISS. This is more difficult than docking with our own ship. Elon Musk

At the same time, the launch of the Starship and the giant super heavy rocket is a much bigger event than the regular Balkan 9 launches. The first phase of the Falcon 9 has nine Merlin engines. The Super Heavy Rocket, which will be used as the first phase of SpaceX, will use 29 very powerful raptor engines.