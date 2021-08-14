Air France returns to Seattle

Air France is preparing for a new return to North America. The company plans to return to Seattle.

The Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will reopen on November 8, 2021.

Flights between Paris and Seattle are scheduled to operate three days a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Air France will use the 324-seat Airbus A350-900 on this route, with 34 in the cabin, 24 in the premium cabin and 266 in the economy cabin.

The cabin is equipped with on-board entertainment systems and on-board WiFi for passengers who need to be in touch during the flight.

With the return of the airline to Seattle, the demand for connectivity seems to be increasing. The aircraft will be operated in partnership with partnership partner Delta Airlines.

Delta is also strengthening its operations from Seattle to Europe, with plans to resume services to the UK as part of a collective bargaining agreement.

Reinforcements for Los Angeles

Air France Adding two aircraft to reach 17-week flights from November 1, 2021 will increase capacity for Los Angeles International Airport.

The North American network departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle for the winter of 2021-22 will cover 11 cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston (Intercontinental), Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington (Washington).

It goes without saying that the flight schedule is subject to change due to the imposed travel restrictions.