United States / Colombia – Bishop Castrans donates 500 Bibles to National Police

Bogota (Agensia Fights) – On August 10, Colombia’s Military Bishop, MGR Vector Ochoa Gadavit, presented more than 500 Bibles to the pastoral and psychological lives of men and women serving in the Armed Forces.

The purpose of the surrender was to “respect religious freedom and the judiciary,” he said. Religious freedom comes with believers, ”he said.

Likewise, he assured that the Word of God is the source of life for many of these members, promoting better ethics and human values. “For the State Police, the Word of God is an inspiration and part of its best organizational values, with this great goal: God and the Fatherland”.

The donation ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Directorate General of the National Police in the presence of General George Luis Vargas Valencia, Chief of Police, several commanders, officers, unauthorized officers and public servants. (EC) (Agensia Fights 08/12/2021)





