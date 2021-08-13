Home Top News United States / Colombia – Bishop Castrans donates 500 Bibles to National Police

United States / Colombia – Bishop Castrans donates 500 Bibles to National Police

Aug 13, 2021 0 Comments
United States / Colombia - Bishop Castrans donates 500 Bibles to National Police

United States / Colombia – Bishop Castrans donates 500 Bibles to National Police

Cheque

Bogota (Agensia Fights) – On August 10, Colombia’s Military Bishop, MGR Vector Ochoa Gadavit, presented more than 500 Bibles to the pastoral and psychological lives of men and women serving in the Armed Forces.
The purpose of the surrender was to “respect religious freedom and the judiciary,” he said. Religious freedom comes with believers, ”he said.
Likewise, he assured that the Word of God is the source of life for many of these members, promoting better ethics and human values. “For the State Police, the Word of God is an inspiration and part of its best organizational values, with this great goal: God and the Fatherland”.
The donation ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Directorate General of the National Police in the presence of General George Luis Vargas Valencia, Chief of Police, several commanders, officers, unauthorized officers and public servants. (EC) (Agensia Fights 08/12/2021)


To share:

READ  A step towards revolution in Latin America?

You May Also Like

The population of the United States is more diverse and diverse than ever

The population of the United States is more diverse and diverse than ever

A storehouse discovered in Australia, it is "the closest thing to a real dragon"

A storehouse discovered in Australia, it is “the closest thing to a real dragon”

Caregivers hired by the U.S. federal government should be vaccinated

Caregivers hired by the U.S. federal government should be vaccinated

World Cup: Australia's candidate for 2030 or 2034

World Cup: Australia’s candidate for 2030 or 2034

Chaussures de magicien dans des escaliers

Frogs in London: Now you can count on fairy tales

The US vaccine is recommended for pregnant women

The US vaccine is recommended for pregnant women

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *