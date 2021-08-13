Trent can prepare for stellar rain: ‘These are the best conditions’

According to Theo Jurians, an astronomer at the University of Groningen (RUG), it can be between sixty and seventy per hour. “That’s what makes this stellar rain so special, and we’re lucky in that,” he says. According to him, the peak of meteor showers is from 2:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “After that twilight is over, it’s over again. Also, you have to look northeast,” he gives a hint.

‘Enjoy’ until the full moon comes

Jurians has already enjoyed landing stars. There has been a ‘forecast’ of rain over the last few nights. “It already has a run-up to it with the necessary shooting stars. And we’ll see more of them in the coming nights.” But when the full moon reappeared in the sky, it happened. Then it becomes much easier outside at night to see the stars properly. “It will be early next week, so you can enjoy this until Sunday,” Jurians said.

Why are people awake tonight, or setting an alarm to see the stars falling from the sky? Jurians: “Many are on vacation now, so there’s more focus on this event. It’s time to slow down, and the Dutch may now be more in dark places like camps. But less attention is paid to it. “Then you don’t have to sit quietly in the camp or in your garden,” he notes of the cold weather conditions.

Accessible

Stars can be seen ‘normally’ with the naked eye without glasses or special telescopes. In addition, it is better to go to a place as dark as possible to see the sky. Then the stars look better in the sky, Jurians explains. “You have to remove the cell phone because when you look at the screen, your eyes have to get used to the darkness again.” This reduces the quality of vision.

Where would the RUG astronomer go and see for himself the meteor shower? Does he have a secret cut? “I’ve been in Groningen here for the past few days, but I had some problems with the clouds.” Jurians still do not know where he will be tonight. “Maybe I should come to a place in Trenday.”

Meteor shower Perseid

Percussion, which is at its peak tonight, has an annual meteor shower. Meteor dust particles and particles from the comet Swift-Dutt. As the comet’s debris orbits the Earth and the Sun through a cloud, those particles burn up in the atmosphere. They look like shooting stars. Perseids are known to glow very quickly in the sky, at over 200,000 kilometers.

Good weather for meteor showers

According to RTV Trend Weatherman Roland van der Schwack, the weather conditions are perfect for watching tonight’s shooting stars. “You’ll see those shooting stars.” Van der Schwag forecasts a ‘reasonably clear’ sky. “Besides, we’re in the first quarter, so the moon only comes out after sunrise. It’s dark enough to see many lights.”

In addition, the mercury will drop to thirteen to fourteen degrees tonight and the air will drop. “Some ground fog is possible locally, but it won’t bother you if you look up,” says Van der Swag. “Really great weather to see star rain from your garden or somewhere in nature.”

It is still doubtful whether the weather this weekend will be perfect to see the clear galaxy. More clouds are expected on Friday and Saturday. Look for all the reasons to go out tonight, or out the bedroom window.