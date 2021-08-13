The shooting leaves are dead in the city in southwest England

Five people have been killed in a shooting in the southwestern city of Plymouth this afternoon, local police said in a statement. Facebook.

The British Daily Mail reported that the victims’ mother and brother and a five-year-old girl unrelated to the shooter were among the victims. Two of the wounded were walking on their dogs when the shooting began.

Witnesses at the scene said the shooter was dressed in black and gray and first broke down the door of a house where he entered the shooting.

He then walked to a park, where he set himself on fire again before shooting himself.

Devon County Police & Cornwall Police described in a post on their social networks that they were called to respond to the incident in the Keyham area at 6:10 pm (2:10 pm EDT) local time.

“There have been some casualties at the scene and many more are being treated for injuries,” officials said.

British MP Johnny Mercer has denied in his Twitter profile that the chapter has anything to do with terrorism, urging locals to calm down.