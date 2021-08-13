Home World The shooting leaves are dead in the city in southwest England

The shooting leaves are dead in the city in southwest England

Aug 13, 2021 0 Comments
The shooting leaves are dead in the city in southwest England

Five people have been killed in a shooting in the southwestern city of Plymouth this afternoon, local police said in a statement. Facebook.

The British Daily Mail reported that the victims’ mother and brother and a five-year-old girl unrelated to the shooter were among the victims. Two of the wounded were walking on their dogs when the shooting began.

Witnesses at the scene said the shooter was dressed in black and gray and first broke down the door of a house where he entered the shooting.

He then walked to a park, where he set himself on fire again before shooting himself.

Devon County Police & Cornwall Police described in a post on their social networks that they were called to respond to the incident in the Keyham area at 6:10 pm (2:10 pm EDT) local time.

“There have been some casualties at the scene and many more are being treated for injuries,” officials said.

British MP Johnny Mercer has denied in his Twitter profile that the chapter has anything to do with terrorism, urging locals to calm down.

READ  Madrid in conflict with government over lockout of Covid 19 | Spain

You May Also Like

40-jarige vader zo in de war door samenzweringstheorieën van QAnon dat hij zijn twee kinderen vermoordt

40-year-old father confused by conspiracy theories …

Technology: It flies at 1062 mph and is very quiet, what is it? NASA's new aircraft

Technology: It flies at 1062 mph and is very quiet, what is it? NASA’s new aircraft

Italy holds the European heat record

Italy holds the European heat record

Heart attack while jogging- Corriere.it

Heart attack while jogging- Corriere.it

Tribune de Genève

Deutsche Bahn Strike – SBB advises against travel to Germany until Friday

US President Joe Biden: Afghanistan must fight after Taliban victory

US President Joe Biden: Afghanistan must fight after Taliban victory

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *