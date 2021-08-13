Sleepless night? Look outside to see ‘Star Rain’ tonight

Night owls that stay awake at night from Thursday to Friday are good to watch outside from 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak, allowing dozens of shooting stars to be seen.

Members of Euroster, the association for weather and astronomy in Rotterdam, will be looking for a good spot outside the city on Thursday evening. Although President Victor Musein has been somewhat careful in meeting expectations. “Percussion is also called star rain, but I think it’s a bit exaggerated. First, no stars, second, it’s not rain, but a drop now.”

Percepts can be easily found in August each year. An even better, clearer night is expected this year. “If you set your alarm and look east when it is clear at 12:00 AM, every two or two minutes you will see a path of bright light in the night sky. It moves at a high speed: it is only a flash lasting a second. It’s time to take a rock the size of a peanut to enter our atmosphere.

According to Musson, the best place to watch ‘Rain of the Stars’ is with a city light that is as annoying as possible and unobstructed view to the east. Also 03:00 late (or very early) viewers can open the curtains at midnight. “Even then, some shooting stars are already seen.”