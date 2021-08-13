Home World Observation You should consider last minute vacations abroad: The map shows the southern state of Europe

Observation You should consider last minute vacations abroad: The map shows the southern state of Europe

Aug 13, 2021 0 Comments
Observation You should consider last minute vacations abroad: The map shows the southern state of Europe

Among the popular places Slovaks traveled a lot in the summer, there was nothing green. On the contrary, the colors on it are darker and darker. During the peak season, cases of infection were high. This is shown by the map of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), which is currently playing red, especially in the south.

The situation is currently very serious in most of Spain, including the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca. However, French Corsica and the island nation of Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete are also in poor condition. All of these areas are burgundy. The southern coast of France, which is still one of the most popular holiday destinations, is also in Burgundy.

Source: ECDC

With the exception of the aforementioned south, much of Portugal or much of France is slightly better. These are red. Similarly, much of Greece, including the famous Greek islands, is red.

Even in Italy, which is already almost orange, the situation is not good. The islands of Sicily and Sardinia that tourists love are worse than the landscape and are located in red. Currently, the beaches of Croatia and Bulgaria are also orange.

READ  Tencent Public Relations Director Weibo "Inverted" Netizen: Can't you sleep more during the holidays? -People-cnBeta.COM

You May Also Like

The shooting leaves are dead in the city in southwest England

The shooting leaves are dead in the city in southwest England

40-jarige vader zo in de war door samenzweringstheorieën van QAnon dat hij zijn twee kinderen vermoordt

40-year-old father confused by conspiracy theories …

Technology: It flies at 1062 mph and is very quiet, what is it? NASA's new aircraft

Technology: It flies at 1062 mph and is very quiet, what is it? NASA’s new aircraft

Italy holds the European heat record

Italy holds the European heat record

Heart attack while jogging- Corriere.it

Heart attack while jogging- Corriere.it

Tribune de Genève

Deutsche Bahn Strike – SBB advises against travel to Germany until Friday

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *