Home Technology Microsoft releases first wave of application redesign

Microsoft releases first wave of application redesign

Aug 13, 2021 0 Comments
Microsoft releases first wave of application redesign

There will also be the right to work to make the applications provided with Windows 11 more modern and compatible.

The Banos Banoy Classifieds Actually acted as a tease. Microsoft Introduces New Version Windows 11 Insider, with the system’s first new applications.

Screenshot and calculator

We are talking about “inbox” applications here, which are installed with the computer and can be confusing. The screenshot tool has been redesigned to adapt to the Windows 11 interface and integrate permanently with the Sketch tool.

There is also a newer version of the calculator, Open source application of Microsoft It already has a lot of functionality. Here, the company highlights the integration of the most practical maps in college and high school, particularly representing and comparing functions.

Disappointing courier application

The Windows Mail and Calendar application have also been edited, but the changes are minor. Microsoft refers to a new display style and rounded corners to stick with Windows 11.

We are a little more hungry for these little changes. The company offers the best mail management application on MacOS and mobile.

And changes for Windows 11

These new applications are currently only available For the Insider program on the Dev channel. But Microsoft is also offering a Windows 11 update for the Dev channel and a beta channel.

Version 22000.132 has been re-introduced, especially integrated Microsoft groups integrated chat taskbar. For the rest, this is mostly a wave of bug fixes of all kinds. Windows 11 is gaining stability this summer.

READ  Google fixes that audio dropout problem in pixel butt

You May Also Like

Claro: Users report interference in the mobile network - technology

Claro: Users report interference in the mobile network – technology

The latest in material engineering is a flexible fabric that becomes as hard as metal

The latest in material engineering is a flexible fabric that becomes as hard as metal

"No estoy muy interesado en el dinero": 'hackers' devuelven 260 millones de dólares en activos tras el mayor robo de criptomonedas de la historia

“I have no interest in money”: Hackers return $ 260 million in assets after biggest cryptocurrency theft in history

Xiaomi está devolviendo 300$ a quien compró este móvil

Siomi is refunding $ 300 to those who purchase this mobile

WhatsApp and Facebook are no longer the most downloaded in the world: beat Dictoc

WhatsApp and Facebook are no longer the most downloaded in the world: beat Dictoc

WhatsApp | How to get blue app | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | Trick | Training | Logo | Icon | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Game-game

WhatsApp | How to get blue app | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | Trick | Training | Logo | Icon | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Game-game

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *