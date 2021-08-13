Microsoft releases first wave of application redesign

There will also be the right to work to make the applications provided with Windows 11 more modern and compatible.

The Banos Banoy Classifieds Actually acted as a tease. Microsoft Introduces New Version Windows 11 Insider, with the system’s first new applications.

Screenshot and calculator

We are talking about “inbox” applications here, which are installed with the computer and can be confusing. The screenshot tool has been redesigned to adapt to the Windows 11 interface and integrate permanently with the Sketch tool.

There is also a newer version of the calculator, Open source application of Microsoft It already has a lot of functionality. Here, the company highlights the integration of the most practical maps in college and high school, particularly representing and comparing functions.

Disappointing courier application

The Windows Mail and Calendar application have also been edited, but the changes are minor. Microsoft refers to a new display style and rounded corners to stick with Windows 11.

We are a little more hungry for these little changes. The company offers the best mail management application on MacOS and mobile.

And changes for Windows 11

These new applications are currently only available For the Insider program on the Dev channel. But Microsoft is also offering a Windows 11 update for the Dev channel and a beta channel.

Version 22000.132 has been re-introduced, especially integrated Microsoft groups integrated chat taskbar. For the rest, this is mostly a wave of bug fixes of all kinds. Windows 11 is gaining stability this summer.