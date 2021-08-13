“Impeachment: American Crime Story” Series Releases Its First Trailer (Video)

The “Impeachment: American Crime Story” series has released its first trailer. Bill Clinton and Beanie Felstein Monica Lewinsky with Clive Owen’s first films.

Viewers may find Sarah Paulson unrecognizable as Linda Trip, the young woman’s recorded coach about her relationship with the U.S. president. Best Eddie Palco (“Nurse Jockey”, “The Sopranos”) presents her features to Hillary Clinton.

After the first season dedicated to the OJ Simpson case and the assassination of Gianni Versace II, the “Impeachment” returns to the Monica Lewinsky scandal, which in 1998 led to the removal of the President. He was finally released.

However, during the trial Bill Clinton was severely damaged, after denying the facts there, he revealed the true nature of his relationship with the young coach.

Available in ten episodes, the series will air on US Channel FX from September 7. “Impeachment: American Crime Story” is available on Canal + and myCANAL streaming site in France this fall.