Claro: Users report interference in the mobile network – technology

You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Know and customize your profile.
Will be sent to the verification email
Check your inbox, otherwise, in your spam folder.
No, change the email to yes and send
Claro users have reported failures.
Claro users have reported failures.
Users reported intermittent calls and mobile data. This explains the company.
Find the verification of El Casamendras at the end of the message.
August 12, 2021, 5:21 p.m.
In the afternoon, users Of course They reported Space in your service, As they condemn, has done without them Mobile data And the ability to make phone calls.
In response, the telecom operator said, “Due to an event outside the company, three openings of fiber optic rings were offered on the National Transfer Network“.
(You may be interested in: These are versions of Android compatible with Netflix)
These damages were created Gap in voice and mobile web services. At 5 p.m., Chloro noted that the problem was completely solved.
(You can also read: This way you can block WhatsApp so that no one can see your conversations)
The company regretted the impact and recommended that users restart their computers to ensure the proper functioning of the network and mobile service.
This mobile telecom operator has the highest coverage in the country. Its 2G, 3G and 4G signal reaches 1,088 municipalities and has more than 33 million users.
(What else: Hackers return part of millionaire crypto theft)
Cities that report the most damage from social networks Bogota, Cartagena and Barranquilla. According to Downtector, a page that monitors mobile services, gaps in service are recorded in 59% of mobile phone cases, 27% on mobile internet and 14% on fixed internet.
Time
August 12, 2021, 5:21 p.m.
Download the time app
Customize, discover and let us know.
Continue down
Find more content
need you Content limit Of the month
Enjoy the content Digital time Unlimited. Subscribe now!
COP $ 900 / month for the first two months
We know you always want to report information.
You can create an account and enjoy:
- Access to newsletters With the best current news.
- Comment Favorite news for you.
- Keep Your favorite products.
You can create an account Enjoy our content From any device.