Claro: Users report interference in the mobile network – technology

Aug 13, 2021
Cell phone

Claro users have reported failures.

Users reported intermittent calls and mobile data. This explains the company.

In the afternoon, users Of course They reported Space in your service, As they condemn, has done without them Mobile data And the ability to make phone calls.

In response, the telecom operator said, “Due to an event outside the company, three openings of fiber optic rings were offered on the National Transfer Network“.

These damages were created Gap in voice and mobile web services. At 5 p.m., Chloro noted that the problem was completely solved.

The company regretted the impact and recommended that users restart their computers to ensure the proper functioning of the network and mobile service.

This mobile telecom operator has the highest coverage in the country. Its 2G, 3G and 4G signal reaches 1,088 municipalities and has more than 33 million users.

Cities that report the most damage from social networks Bogota, Cartagena and Barranquilla. According to Downtector, a page that monitors mobile services, gaps in service are recorded in 59% of mobile phone cases, 27% on mobile internet and 14% on fixed internet.

