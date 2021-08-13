Claro: Users report interference in the mobile network – technology

In the afternoon, users Of course They reported Space in your service, As they condemn, has done without them Mobile data And the ability to make phone calls.

In response, the telecom operator said, “Due to an event outside the company, three openings of fiber optic rings were offered on the National Transfer Network“.

(You may be interested in: These are versions of Android compatible with Netflix)

These damages were created Gap in voice and mobile web services. At 5 p.m., Chloro noted that the problem was completely solved.

(You can also read: This way you can block WhatsApp so that no one can see your conversations)

The company regretted the impact and recommended that users restart their computers to ensure the proper functioning of the network and mobile service.

This mobile telecom operator has the highest coverage in the country. Its 2G, 3G and 4G signal reaches 1,088 municipalities and has more than 33 million users.

(What else: Hackers return part of millionaire crypto theft)

Cities that report the most damage from social networks Bogota, Cartagena and Barranquilla. According to Downtector, a page that monitors mobile services, gaps in service are recorded in 59% of mobile phone cases, 27% on mobile internet and 14% on fixed internet.

Time