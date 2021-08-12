World Cup: Australia’s candidate for 2030 or 2034

The country wants to use this momentum to host Australia’s next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 and the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032, and the Men’s World Cup in 2030 or 2034.

Australia wants to be one of the new strongholds of international sports in the next decade. Initially, the island won the organization of the next Women’s Football World Cup in 2023 now a few years ago, during which time Matildas may be surprised after finishing fourth in the Olympics this summer. Since then, the Australian Olympic Committee has followed suit. In fact, after gaining the organization of the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000, Oceania won in Brisbane in 2032, and then the only real candidate city for the company. Australia now dream of hosting the Men’s Football World Cup. 2022 and 2026 will take place in Qatar and North America (Canada, USA, Mexico). The largest country in Oceania wants to host 2030 or 2034, to continue its pace and reuse infrastructure. Rod McGioch, one of the organizers of Sydney’s 2000 auction, told the Australian newspaper. “I’m starting to work on a potential candidate for 2030 … I think we need to get started,” he said.

“A swing for other FIFA matches”