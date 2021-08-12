World Cup: Australia’s candidate for 2030 or 2034

Released on August 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm – Updated on August 12, 2021 at 1:41 pm.
The country wants to use this momentum to host Australia’s next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 and the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032, and the Men’s World Cup in 2030 or 2034.
Australia wants to be one of the new strongholds of international sports in the next decade. Initially, the island won the organization of the next Women’s Football World Cup in 2023 now a few years ago, during which time Matildas may be surprised after finishing fourth in the Olympics this summer. Since then, the Australian Olympic Committee has followed suit. In fact, after gaining the organization of the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000, Oceania won in Brisbane in 2032, and then the only real candidate city for the company. Australia now dream of hosting the Men’s Football World Cup. 2022 and 2026 will take place in Qatar and North America (Canada, USA, Mexico). The largest country in Oceania wants to host 2030 or 2034, to continue its pace and reuse infrastructure. Rod McGioch, one of the organizers of Sydney’s 2000 auction, told the Australian newspaper. “I’m starting to work on a potential candidate for 2030 … I think we need to get started,” he said.
“A swing for other FIFA matches”
For James Johnson, the head of the Australian Football Association, Australia should take advantage of the Women’s World Cup system shared with New Zealand. ” We are going to have a big competition in 2023. We need to use it more, it could be a stepping stone to other FIFA competitions. “, He explained. He argues using the example of Canada and Brazil, which hosted the Women’s and Men’s World Cups, but also hosted the Olympics in a few years. After all, the Confederation thinks 2034 will be more realistic because the attribute of 2034 will probably have to go to a European country., After a World Cup in the Asian region in 2022 (which includes Socceros), and then one in North America in 2026. As a reminder, Australia has already won 2022, trying its luck and hit the headlines with a candidacy that will cost taxpayers less than 28 million euros, all without definitive results.