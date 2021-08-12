Home Science This Thursday, rain is expected in some parts of the country

This Thursday, rain is expected in some parts of the country

Aug 12, 2021 0 Comments
This Thursday, rain is expected in some parts of the country

The National Agency for Meteorology and Hydrology (ENM) forecasts light rain and scattered showers across the country on Thursday due to the advance of tropical wave No. 34 towards eastern Venezuela.

In Caracas, the species predicts fragmented clouds with cloudy intervals; It rained extensively most of the time.

It reports different intensity, electrical activity and occasional wind and wind showers in Julia, Andes, Central and Western Plains, Northeast, Delta Amacro, Miranda, Nueva Espora, Amazonas, Bolivar and Escibo.

Cloudy, rain-prone areas are found in Julia, Tachira, Apure, Cojetis, Curieco, Nueva Esparta, Sucre, Monaco, Delta Amaguro, Amazonas and Bolivar.

The maximum temperature after noon is maintained near 35 C, especially in the Falcon and Laura states.

In terms of sea level, strong swelling is expected in the Gulf of Venezuela on the west coast with waves up to 2.0 m high; Strong swell with waves up to 1.5 m Orinoco Delta, Insular Zone, East and Central Beaches.

READ  A physicist has invented a machine that will allow it to reach Mars ten times faster

You May Also Like

The Indonesian space agency will begin its search for "extraterrestrial life" next year

The Indonesian space agency will begin its search for “extraterrestrial life” next year

24 heures

Meteor shower – Lucerne turns off seven buildings to see the stars

Are children exposed to heavy metals?

Are children exposed to heavy metals?

Les casemates sont vendues.

Mons: Casemats sold for 1.4 million euros

Why does brushing teeth make breakfast worse?

Why does brushing teeth make breakfast worse?

The "scary dragon" skull reveals a monster that terrorized the Australian sky

The “scary dragon” skull reveals a monster that terrorized the Australian sky

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *