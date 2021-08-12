The US vaccine is recommended for pregnant women

Pregnant women are at higher risk for serious complications from the virus, including miscarriages and stillbirths

U.S. health officials said Wednesday that pregnant women can safely get vaccinated against Covid 19, which is a worrying situation for expectant mothers.

“Vaccines are safe and effective, and increasing vaccines is not a matter of urgency because we are experiencing a severe epidemic of the highly contagious delta variant and the severe effects of Govit-19 on pregnant women,” warns Rochelle Valensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control. And prevention (CDC), the country’s leading federal public health agency.

High risk of complications

Pregnant women are at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19, including miscarriages and stillbirths. But according to the CDC, less than a quarter of women receive the first injection of the Govt vaccine.

This strong position on the benefits of vaccines for pregnant women differs from the use of more ambiguous language from the CDC in this regard, as the WHO for its part fluctuates on the subtle question of this type of benefit / risk ratio. population.

U.S. health officials came to their conclusion based on a study of nearly 2,500 pregnant women. They therefore recommend that all people 12 years of age and older be vaccinated against Covid 19.