Home Science The Indonesian space agency will begin its search for “extraterrestrial life” next year

The Indonesian space agency will begin its search for “extraterrestrial life” next year

Aug 12, 2021 0 Comments
The Indonesian space agency will begin its search for "extraterrestrial life" next year

The Indonesian National Aeronautics and Space Institute (LABAN) has promised to launch research on exoplanets and life outside the solar system in 2021.

“The media uses the word ‘search for extraterrestrial life’, but the technical term is looking for habitable extraterrestrials,” said Laban leader Thomas Jamaluddin. Jakarta Post Wednesday.

After the construction of the Mount Dimaw National Laboratory in the Kupang Regency in eastern Nusa Tenggara, research projects on the first planets orbiting exoplanets will begin in Indonesia.

Considered to be the largest laboratory in Southeast Asia, the facility began construction in 2017 in collaboration with Laban, Bandung Institute of Technology (ITP), Nusa Sentana University in Kubang and the local government.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.

“First, [construction] It should be in late 2020, but it has been postponed to 2021 due to a number of issues, including road access and the Covid 19 epidemic, ”Thomas said.

With a sophisticated telescope with a diameter of 3.8 meters, he said, the lab would further help astronomers in the hunt for extraterrestrial life-like planets.

Also read: The moon is richer in water than we thought

Astronomers have discovered more than 3,000 exoplanets outside the solar system after 20 years of observations on Earth and space, using data collected by the NASA Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

The Earth-sized planet TOI-700d, located 102 light-years from Earth, TESS recently discovered the first possible habitable zone. It may retain liquid water and have an atmosphere that supports life.

With the new Astronomical Observatory in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia will soon be hunting for regional extraterrestrials that could live alongside other countries.

READ  NASA confirms presence of steam with sea and ice on Jupiter's moon Jupiter | Location | Technology | NASA | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

According to Thomas, the Exoplanet hunt is one of many upcoming Laban projects that will also provide astronomy education to the public through the new research center.

You May Also Like

24 heures

Meteor shower – Lucerne turns off seven buildings to see the stars

Are children exposed to heavy metals?

Are children exposed to heavy metals?

Les casemates sont vendues.

Mons: Casemats sold for 1.4 million euros

Why does brushing teeth make breakfast worse?

Why does brushing teeth make breakfast worse?

The "scary dragon" skull reveals a monster that terrorized the Australian sky

The “scary dragon” skull reveals a monster that terrorized the Australian sky

A hospital in North Ossetia has experienced a power outage. Nine patients with severe goiter died of iROZHLAS

A hospital in North Ossetia has experienced a power outage. Nine patients with severe goiter died of iROZHLAS

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *