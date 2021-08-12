Home Economy The Chief Observer joins Harvest Specialist Ago

The Chief Observer joins Harvest Specialist Ago

Aug 12, 2021 0 Comments
Agriculture de précision - Le spécialiste de la récolte Headsight rejoint Agco

Precision farming

For subscribers only

  • Taker
  • La France Agricole High Technology

Precision Planting, a subsidiary of Axo, acquires Hedside Business, an American company specializing in high-tech solutions for harvesting heads. S Leadership Vision

The American manufacturer, with its sub-precision planting, lays hands on the expert in high-tech solutions for harvesting heads.

Precise planting, A subsidiaryஆகோ (Fund, Massey Ferguson, Waltra…) Just bought Leading business. Founded in 1998, this American company specializes in high-tech solutions Harvest heads.

This company is included in the list of its devices Guidance without GPS And Height sensors For headers and cutter bars.

READ  A special agency has reported that 200 companies have been targeted by a cyber attack

You May Also Like

NASA has hired volunteers to simulate life on Mars for a year

NASA has hired volunteers to simulate life on Mars for a year

Cryptocurrency as a tool for a financial revolution

Pending US inflation, CAC 40 opens quietly

Pending US inflation, CAC 40 opens quietly

Le programme de simulation de la vie sur Mars baptisé Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog devrait débuter à l

NASA seeks volunteers for life simulation program on Mars

Why Should You Revise Your Sales Strategy In 2021?

Chinese manufacturer invents first robot dog cyber dog

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *