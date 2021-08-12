The Chief Observer joins Harvest Specialist Ago

Precision farming
For subscribers only
- Taker
- La France Agricole High Technology
The American manufacturer, with its sub-precision planting, lays hands on the expert in high-tech solutions for harvesting heads.
Precise planting, A subsidiaryஆகோ (Fund, Massey Ferguson, Waltra…) Just bought Leading business. Founded in 1998, this American company specializes in high-tech solutions Harvest heads.
This company is included in the list of its devices Guidance without GPS And Height sensors For headers and cutter bars.