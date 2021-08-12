Home Technology “I have no interest in money”: Hackers return $ 260 million in assets after biggest cryptocurrency theft in history

“I have no interest in money”: Hackers return $ 260 million in assets after biggest cryptocurrency theft in history

"No estoy muy interesado en el dinero": 'hackers' devuelven 260 millones de dólares en activos tras el mayor robo de criptomonedas de la historia

They stole more than $ 600 million in tokens, one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts in history.

Hackers who stole more than $ 600 million in various cryptocurrencies from users of the Poly Network blockchain site have begun to voluntarily return stolen property. Stage Has announced it On his Twitter account.

According to the latest figures from the platform, $ 260 million in assets have already been returned and $ 353 million worth of cryptocurrencies are to be recovered.

The Poly Network team reported on the ‘hack’ on Tuesday. Speaking directly to hackers this week, he warned that it was “irresponsible” for hackers to attempt any other transaction with stolen property.

“We would like to contact you and urge you to return the hacked property. The amount you ‘hacked’ Decentralized finance is the largest in history. You will be persecuted because the forces of order of any country consider it a serious economic crime. ” They published Poly Network Representatives.

They are irresponsible in making too many transactions. The money they stole belonged to tens of thousands of members of the crypto community. They need to talk to us to find a solution, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau. General Three directions for hackers to send stolen coins there, and that’s what they started to do after a while.

Tom Robinson of Elliptic, a blockchain analytics firm he said To CNBC, the attackers decided it was safe to return the stolen property because, “although they may steal crypto assets, They are very difficult to wash and collect Due to the transparency of ‘blockchain’ and the use of ‘blockchain’ analysis “.

As soon as the ‘hackers’ stole the money, they started sending it to other cryptocurrency addresses. Investigators at security firm Slomist believe the robbery was “probably a long-planned, organized and prepared attack.” Poly Network urged cryptocurrency operators to “blacklist” tokens from addresses linked to “hackers”.

Even Robinson General On Twitter, excerpts from a question-and-answer session conducted by a hacker-controlled account with transaction notes, the attacker said They wanted to express an impact Of the stage. In subsequent news, the assailant insisted that he had no intention of laundering the coins. “I have no interest in money”Saying that, the ‘hacker’ said They attacked for “fun”.

