Caregivers hired by the U.S. federal government should be vaccinated

The move affects 25,000 people who interact with patients in health facilities run directly by the federal state, including staff from the Indian Health Service, which cares for Native American members across the country.

The statement did not mention the deadline for staff to be vaccinated.

“Our primary goal is the health and safety of the American people, including our federal staff. And vaccines are the best tool we have available to protect people from Covit-19, prevent the spread of delta variation, and save lives,” said Health Minister Xavier Bezera.

Seasonal flu vaccines and other routine vaccines are already mandatory for most health workers employed by the federal government, the report said.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced that vaccination against Govt.

At the end of July, Joe Biden asked the military to think about the “how and when” vaccine against Covid 19 on the list of compulsory vaccines for troops.

At the same time, the White House said millions of federal employees must be vaccinated or comply with ongoing restrictions.