California teachers should be vaccinated or tested weekly

Aug 12, 2021 0 Comments
The move, announced Wednesday, was welcomed by parent groups, both applicable to public and private schools.

All teachers in California must be vaccinated against Covid 19 or subjected to weekly screenings, the governor of this state announced Wednesday, where infections are on the rise.

“We urge all school staff to be vaccinated to give parents confidence that their children are safe when schools resume face-to-face lessons,” Gavin Newsom said.

With more than 10,000 new cases a day, ten times more than two months ago, the re-emergence of the virus in this most populous state in the United States, triggered by the high epidemic delta, threatens to reopen schools.

“We will end this epidemic with the vaccine. As a father, I can not wait until the school year begins and the children of California come back to the classroom,” the governor told Democrats.

An activity welcomed by the parents of the students

“We want to do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable children and ensure that all children return to school safely,” said Carol Green, president of the Parent Association. Teachers in California (PDA) “We maintain that educators are essential workers,” he added.

Nearly two-thirds of California residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated, according to local health officials.

Children under the age of 10 are not yet authorized to receive anti-Govt vaccines by the United States Agency (FDA). The Pfizer / Bioendech alliance announced in September that it hopes to file a request. Urgent approval of their vaccine in the United States for children aged 2 to 11 years.

