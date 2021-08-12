Home World 40-year-old father confused by conspiracy theories …

40-year-old father confused by conspiracy theories …

Aug 12, 2021 0 Comments
40-jarige vader zo in de war door samenzweringstheorieën van QAnon dat hij zijn twee kinderen vermoordt

Matthew Taylor Coleman was so immersed in QAnon’s conspiracy theories that he had no choice but to kill his two children.
Photo: Art ine fine art pictures

American Matthew Taylor Coleman has been arrested for killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter. According to authorities, Coleman confessed to the killings and stabbed them with a wooden stick.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, owner of California Surf School, found the bloody bodies of his son Galio and daughter Roxy in Mexico by a Mexican farmer. The children’s mother, Abby Coleman, said she had not seen them for 24 hours. She contacted police after her husband picked up the children on Saturday, but did not tell her where they were going. “I was worried because he didn’t respond to my messages and I knew he didn’t have a car seat with him.”

After Matthew was arrested, he confessed to the murders. According to the FBI, he is a supporter of QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories. “He explained that he had visions and signs that his wife had snake DNA and sent it to his children. This would turn them into monsters, so he had to kill them,” officials said.

READ  Israeli agents in Iran kill top al Qaeda lieutenant - report | Al-Qaeda

You May Also Like

Technology: It flies at 1062 mph and is very quiet, what is it? NASA's new aircraft

Technology: It flies at 1062 mph and is very quiet, what is it? NASA’s new aircraft

Italy holds the European heat record

Italy holds the European heat record

Heart attack while jogging- Corriere.it

Heart attack while jogging- Corriere.it

Tribune de Genève

Deutsche Bahn Strike – SBB advises against travel to Germany until Friday

US President Joe Biden: Afghanistan must fight after Taliban victory

US President Joe Biden: Afghanistan must fight after Taliban victory

Retired Japanese cheerleaders will not stop

Retired Japanese cheerleaders will not stop

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *