WhatsApp | How to get blue app | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | Trick | Training | Logo | Icon | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Game-game

Aug 11, 2021 0 Comments
Have you ever wanted to change the color of the logo? For example blue? Surprise everyone using these steps to find out how to do this. The quick messaging processor is full of tricks that very few have 100% researched. For example, you can now process self-destructive messages and single-view photos and videos in 7 days if not read by your friends.

But there are also new emojis that are added little by little Throughout the year, we see everything, including the controversial pregnant man.

Now a function has been discovered that most users like: it is possible to change the application icon to blue or a different color. How do you do that? It’s so simple.

To do this, you need to download a third-party program that works with it . After all, you can not access your conversations or personal information on the processor we tell you about.

How to change the watch icon to blue

Note that this trick can only be used on Android terminals. Changing the icon on iPhones is a bit difficult . So go to work:

  • The first thing is to download the Nova launcher.
  • When you have it, configure it to your liking: Choose the number of app drawers, Dark Mode, etc. that you like.
  • When you are ready, now go to Google and search for the WhatsApp icon in blue and transparent PNG.
This way you can get WhatsApp in blue. (Photo: MAG)
  • Download it instantly.
  • Now go to the main part of your cell phone.
  • You only need to press the WhatsApp icon for about 3 seconds.
  • A window will open to edit it.
  • Now look at the downloaded blue WhatsApp icon and change it.
  • Match to the original image, you are done. Along with that will be WhatsApp in blue.

Problems with you on WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through the dedicated service for iOS.

Now, if you want to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. You must enter your phone number, excluding your region code, and then write your message after identifying yourself.

