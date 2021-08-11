Home Entertainment Vivendi sells 7.1% of UMG’s share capital for $ 2.8 billion per pershing, company news

Vivendi sells 7.1% of UMG’s share capital for $ 2.8 billion per pershing, company news

Aug 11, 2021 0 Comments

Vivendi

Vivendi sells 7.1% of UMG’s capital to Pershing for $ 2.8 billion Photo Credits: Vivendi

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) – US billionaire William Ackman-led Pershing Square Investment Fund today announced the sale of 7.1% of Universal Music Group (UMG)’s capital. This will be an additional 2.9% by September 9th.

The transaction represents $ 2.8 billion, the French team said in a statement, based on a company value of 35 35 billion for 100% of UMG’s capital.

In Amsterdam in September, the media and entertainment team wanted to distribute 60% of its subsidiary’s capital to its current shareholders, as Vivendi sought to gain UMG’s value through the IPO process.

Vivendi shareholders, at a public meeting in June, almost unanimously approved the split of UMG and the distribution of 60% of the music label, giving victory to key partner Vincent Pollore after several activist funds were opposed.

Initially, William Ackman signed a 10% UMG sales agreement with prudent investment vehicle (SPAC) and Pershing Square Dontine Holdings (BSTH) before announcing last month that it would change the spec. Regulatory authorities in the use of a gap.

“Mr Ackman is expected to receive up to 2.9% of UMG’s capital by September 9, 2021, from funds he manages or holds the majority interest economy, based on the same estimate,” Vivendi said in a statement. (Written by Nicholas Delem and Jean Tergion)



READ  Mythical Quest: Review 2.03 #YumYum - 2.04 Breaking the Brock

You May Also Like

"Untold: The Rivers of Sport": The 2004 NBA between Pacers and Pistons.

“Untold: The Rivers of Sport”: The 2004 NBA between Pacers and Pistons.

Another superstar joins the fight with Keanu Reeves

Another superstar joins the fight with Keanu Reeves

Impeachment: American Crime Story: The First Teaser for Season 3 of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky (Video)

Impeachment: American Crime Story: The First Teaser for Season 3 of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky (Video)

American Airlines offers a thirty minute free dictation on the plane

American Airlines offers a thirty minute free dictation on the plane

NBC continues after the transition to the Olympics

NBC continues after the transition to the Olympics

Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt et Dwayne Johnson.

In the movie theater. “Jungle Cruise” by Indiana Jones, an extreme-rhythm girl with Twain Johnson

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *