Vaccine passport in Quebec from September 1st

Cubs who want to go to public places need a vaccination passport from September 1st. The province is affected by delta variability, which is responsible for the increase in pollution.

Cubes who want to eat at a restaurant, go out to a bar, go to the gym or attend a festival must issue a vaccination passport from Sept. 1, the state’s health minister, Christian Dube, announced Tuesday.

“Our purpose with the passport is not to turn towards a general overhaul, but at the same time, not to avoid overburdening our hospitals,” he told a news conference.

Quebec is the first Canadian province to implement the Vaccine Passport, which will be required for “anyone who wants access to high traffic public events (customers) and activities with a high rate of socialization interaction”.

The provincial government is to clarify in the coming weeks the specific public places where the required vaccination passport is required in paper or electronic form through free application.

The delta variant is responsible for one-third of Quebec

According to the minister, the fourth wave of Covid 19 in Quebec is “inevitable”, “very dangerous and highly contagious” due to the delta variation. New York City in the United States was the first U.S. city to announce last week the introduction of this type of passport for access to public places.

Pilot programs will be launched on Wednesday in collaboration with Quebec companies to test the mobile app and launch the vaccine passport in three weeks.

Quebec, the second most populous province in Canada after Ontario, recorded 234 new Covid 19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday. About 84% of Cubans have received the first dose of the vaccine and 70% have been fully vaccinated.