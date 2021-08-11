Pending US inflation, CAC 40 opens quietly

This afternoon will see inflation in the United States, which will stimulate speculation about the central bank’s intentions. The Chicago Fed leader, for his part, hopes to wait for many more definitive figures on the employment side before considering tightening monetary policy. Also, last night, the Senate approved a $ 1 trillion infrastructure restructuring plan.

Values ​​to follow today

Claranova

Clanarova announced the signing of an agreement with institutional investors Heights Capital Management and Ofir Asset Management to finance a minority investment of 65 65 million in AvonQuest to finance minority interests. The investment is an increase in the allotted capital of மில்லியன் 15 million and the conversion of 50 million euros of senior bonds into unsecured convertible new and / or existing stocks – OCEANE.

Valneva

Volneva on Tuesday blamed the biggest fall in the SBF 120, following the results of the first half of 2021, with a fall of 13.69% to 10.91 euros. Significant investments in R&D. However, this confirmed its annual outlook (excluding the Govt project). In addition, taking today’s profits has not yet prevented the stock from rising 49% since the beginning of the year.

Verimatrix

Verimatrix, a provider of security solutions for content, applications and related products, has announced that its Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core solution has been shortlisted in two categories for the prestigious CSI Awards 2021. CSI (International Journal of Cable and Cable and Satellite) celebrates excellence and achievement in many fields of cyber security.

Vivendi

Vivendi today announced the sale of 7.1% of UMG’s capital to Pershing Square Holdings and its subsidiaries, led by William Ackmann, for $ 2.8 billion, valued at 35 35 billion. Both groups sold 10% of the capital of the Universal Music Group, which was held by Vivendi on June 4, and entered into discussions aimed at selling 60% of UMG and the company’s planned inventory to Vivendi shareholders. September 21.

Peruvian Economic Statistics

Final inflation in Germany was 3.8% in July, according to the first estimate. It was 2.3% in June.

Consumer prices in the US will be released at 2:30 p.m. Weekly U.S. oil stocks will be at 4:30 p.m.

At 8:20 am, the euro was down 0.05% at $ 1.1714.

In Paris yesterday

European markets ended a long sluggish session in green on fears of a delta trend and fears of an impending central bank monetary policy. At this last point, the inflation data released tomorrow will allow investors to get an accurate idea of ​​the US Federal Reserve’s intentions. They will also follow up this evening’s Senate vote on the infrastructure restructuring plan. At the close, the CAC 40 was up 0.10% at 6,820.21 points and the Euro Stocks 50 was up 0.29% at 4,189.29 points.

On Wall Street yesterday

U.S. indices ended in a scattering pattern on Tuesday evening, with concerns surrounding the delta variance and central bank monetary tightness still mixed. Rotating shares, however, were able to win votes in the Senate on the $ 1 trillion infrastructure restructuring plan. The other big meeting of the week, the inflation release on Wednesday, should provide a clear picture of the various options available to the central bank. Thus the S&P 500 ended 0.1% higher at 4,436.75 points, a new record, while the Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

