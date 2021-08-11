NASA seeks volunteers for life simulation program on Mars

The U.S. space agency has introduced applications to recruit four volunteers who could live one year as astronauts on the Red Planet from a base in Houston.

Are you ready to go to Mars? NASA invites you to try the experience with both feet on the ground. The American space agency is looking for volunteers to live a one-year life simulation mission on the Red Planet.

There is no question of getting on the rocket. The test will take place at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, but under conditions “Simulating the Challenges of a Journey to Mars”, NASA explains In a press release Released Friday, August 6th. Participants will be particularly confronted “Limited resources, equipment failures, contact delays and other environmental stresses. The goal is to explore how “Highly motivated individuals operate under the austerity of long-term land simulation”.

In detail, the project, called “Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog”, will be divided into three missions to be launched in the fall of 2022 and will feature four team members living and working. “1700 square feet (about 150 square meters)” Mars Tune is called Alpha. A habitat printed in 3D by the American company ICON.

Participants can undertake simulations of space travel, scientific research and can rely on virtual reality and robotics tools to work to improve communication exchanges. “Results provide important scientific data for verifying systems and developing solutions”, Refers to NASA. This simulation “It is necessary to test solutions that meet the complex needs of life on the surface of Mars.”Says Grace Douglas, an advanced energy technology research project scientist at NASA’s Johnson Center. Shes “Help us understand and cope with the physical and mental challenges that astronauts face before departure”, She adds.

Strict conditions to apply

But not everyone can try their luck. Volunteers must meet certain criteria in order to have the opportunity to enter this program, especially those between the ages of 30 and 55 who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the United States. Being is essential “Healthy and motivated, non-smoker” And be fluent in English. “Personnel selection follows NASA standard criteria for astronaut candidates”, Also refers to the press release. Another condition: the level of study. Applicants must have a master’s degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics “At least two years of professional experience or at least a thousand hours of flying”.

To those who respond to the job description, NASA promises “Unique and Rich Adventures” And a “Compensation for participation” Without saying more about the pay of the participants though.

