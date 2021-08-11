Meteor shower – Lucerne turns off seven buildings to see the stars

– Lucerne turns off seven buildings to see the stars The capital, Wood, is participating in the Perseidis project, which invites about 500 French-speaking communities to turn off public lights at night to watch the meteor shower from Thursday to Friday.

The city of Lucerne will not illuminate many of its iconic buildings during the night from August 12 to 13. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Pat

Lucerne will close many of its iconic buildings overnight from Thursday to Friday. As Many municipalities, The shooting capital wants to participate in the Perseidis project, which aims to turn off public lights to better see the stars.

For technical and road safety reasons, such a duty as lighting pedestrian crossings, Lausanne Municipality cannot turn off its public lights, he explains Wednesday A statement.

“First coding gesture”

However, he decided to make the “first symbolic gesture” by leaving several buildings in the dark, including the Cathedral, the Palais de Rumin, the Church of Saint-Franசois, the Thai Pavilion, the Tower of Haldimond, the Saili Temple and Pierre. -Day-Plan the fireplace.

Established in RBI in 2019, Pericides Project This year it invited about 500 French-speaking municipalities to turn off their public lights. The goal is to be able to better observe the Perseid meteor shower that reaches its peak at night from August 12 to 13. The association talks about 200 shooting stars per hour.

