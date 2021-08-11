In London, the famous Abbey Road studios open their doors to the public

Album cover

This is where some of the biggest hits of the last decades were born. Famous studios Abe Road, Located in London on the street of the same name, this week, at their 90th anniversary, open their doors to the public exceptionally.

Until this Sunday, visitors have the opportunity to penetrate one of the music temples. Tickets, however, cost around one hundred euros anyway, allowing access to three original registration rooms, dating back to 1931. Recording consoles from the 1960s will also be on display. Only famous instruments, including the piano used by the zombies, the Russ Conway or the Beatles.

From Kanye West to The Beatles to Adele

The famed establishment especially welcomed Pink Floyd, Kate Bush, Oasis, Kanye West, Adele, Ed Sheeran or Frank Ocean, but above all the Beatles. The eleventh studio album of the British pop group, which bears the title Abe Road, Featuring a cover image of the famous labeled street with its 4 members passing by.

Celebrating 90 years of Abe Road by inviting the public to cross the “No Entry” signs is a great way to share the magic of this place, ”the site told the site. NME General Manager of the Studio. “Abe Road Open Days is a rare and fascinating opportunity to discover the stories behind some of the best songs that have ever been the soundtrack of our lives, where they were created.”

Visitors can also learn more about the studios’ relationship with the world of cinema. Staging will allow you to discover how the music of many blockbusters, including the trilogy, was recorded Lord of the Rings, Some pictures of the franchise Harry Potter Or Gravity.

