Home Top News In Australia, the zero Govt strategy stumbles in the face of delta variation

In Australia, the zero Govt strategy stumbles in the face of delta variation

Aug 11, 2021 0 Comments
In Australia, the zero Govt strategy stumbles in the face of delta variation

At 4:15 pm, your turn, go one after the other and respect the physical distance activities! A civil servant yells at a large fluorescent orange waist, pointing to the entrance to the Sydney Olympic Park, one of the mass vaccination centers established by the state of New South Wales. Immediately, this Thursday, August 5, dozens of people left. After a few minutes, everyone gets a text message with the vaccine post number. “They don’t have much, but at least they are well organized », This and Smiling Max, relieved to have completed his vaccination course in the forties.

Read more Covid 19 in the world: In Australia, half of the population is now re-controlled to control the epidemic

As of Tuesday, August 10, only 23.09% of Australians had received two injections of the Covit-19 vaccine, and only 44.7% had received one. Very low rates put the island-continent behind the pack of developed countries as a result of distribution problems and in the short term, control measures will affect the majority of the population. On June 16 the Delta variant was called for antibodies.

Sydney, the most affected city in Australia after more than six weeks in prison, has yet to succeed in tidal waves, with Tuesday being the highest number ever recorded in the state of 356 new cases across News-South Wales. The challenge is that the local government now plans to “live” with the virus, contrary to the “zero govt” policy, which has helped the country to register less than 1,000 deaths since the outbreak. This possible rejection is not yet official, but it has already been condemned by federal officials and leaders of other states and territories who did not plan to cross this milestone before 70% of the population over the age of 16. Vaccinated

READ  United States Should Have 'Two Hundred Million' Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine in Early 2021, Fauci Says

Hardened control measures

“The trend towards zero is currently our national approach”, On August 6, Australian Health Director-General Paul Kelly, like other officials in the country, expects New South Wales to take more concerted action to stem the outbreak. “We need a circuit breaker”, The professor underlined. Among the ways considered by epidemiologists: curfew order, obligation to wear a mask outside the city or to reduce the permitted travel perimeter currently extended to 10 kilometers. The options were dropped on June 26 by the local government, which decided to take full control of its capital. First after May 2020.

You should read 60.56% of this article. The rest is for subscribers only.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency as a tool for a financial revolution

In London, the famous Abbey Road studios open their doors to the public

In London, the famous Abbey Road studios open their doors to the public

Vaccine passport in Quebec from September 1st

Vaccine passport in Quebec from September 1st

Kovit: New record of pollution in Australia

Kovit: New record of pollution in Australia

Chaussures de magicien dans des escaliers

Frogs in London: Now you can trust fairy tales …

Imprisonment for Brisbane after eight days

Imprisonment for Brisbane after eight days

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *