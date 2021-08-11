Home Top News Imprisonment for Brisbane after eight days

Imprisonment for Brisbane after eight days

Aug 11, 2021 0 Comments
Imprisonment for Brisbane after eight days

According to Australian officials, eight days in prison is enough to prevent the spread of the Delta variant in Brisbane, the country’s third-largest city.

Brisbane, Australia’s third largest city, is set to come out of an eight – day lockout on Sunday, with the launch of the Covit-19 epidemic due to delta variation. Sydney enters his seventh week in prison. Steven Miles, head of the Queensland Region, said: “Ten days after the announcement of the first case, we were able to prevent a controlled delta infection in eight days.

Millions of people were forced to stay home in Brisbane and its territory following the discovery of explosions in schools. Restrictions on travel and meetings outside the city will last for at least two weeks.

Authorities have also announced a three-day jail term in the northern city of Cairns following the pollution of a taxi driver in the city of 150,000 people.

Sydney, where the epidemic is on the rise, is entering its seventh week of control, and officials are calling for people to be vaccinated, while the country now has more than 20% of its population fully vaccinated.

READ  Halle Berry 'upset' over 'Babes' coaster death

You May Also Like

Jack White's label to open a boutique in London

Jack White’s label to open a boutique in London

Why Should You Revise Your Sales Strategy In 2021?

How to Handle Covid-19 Related Stress as a College Student

Guide to Block Unwanted Calls on Android for Free

7 Best Online Video Makers 2021

New flights between Guadeloupe and North America with Air France

New flights between Guadeloupe and North America with Air France

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *