Imprisonment for Brisbane after eight days

Brisbane, Australia’s third largest city, is set to come out of an eight – day lockout on Sunday, with the launch of the Covit-19 epidemic due to delta variation. Sydney enters his seventh week in prison. Steven Miles, head of the Queensland Region, said: “Ten days after the announcement of the first case, we were able to prevent a controlled delta infection in eight days.

Millions of people were forced to stay home in Brisbane and its territory following the discovery of explosions in schools. Restrictions on travel and meetings outside the city will last for at least two weeks.

Authorities have also announced a three-day jail term in the northern city of Cairns following the pollution of a taxi driver in the city of 150,000 people.

Sydney, where the epidemic is on the rise, is entering its seventh week of control, and officials are calling for people to be vaccinated, while the country now has more than 20% of its population fully vaccinated.