Brief MLP: Dan Mattingly returns to Marlins on Friday Shane Green DFA by Braves

Don Mattingly returned to Marlins on Friday

He has been experiencing mild symptoms since last week’s Covid 19 infection.

Marilyn manager Dan Madley experienced mild symptoms after a positive test for Covit-19 on July 31 and is expected to rejoin the team on Friday. https://t.co/Y6quUnyxlD – Sportsnet (portsSportsnet) August 10, 2021

Alex Breckman is not ready to return to the game

Dusty Baker confirms that Breckman will continue his rehab for the time being.

Special peaks for Cedric Mullins and Fernando Dadis Jr.

They are the only two players to count 20 long balls and 20 stolen cushions.

Cedric Mullins and Fernando Dadis Jr. are the only players in baseball with 20 home runs and 20 stolen sites so far this season. https://t.co/syrTd8d0yS – Orioles in MASN (@masnOrioles) August 10, 2021

Shane Green DFA by Braves

His season did not go as planned.

Reliever Shane Green, who missed all of the spring trainings and signed with Atlanta for $ 1.5 million in May, it didn’t go away and is now hired for the job. He left 22 innings and 9 innings with 17 innings at 8.47 ERA. – Bob Nightengale (BNightengale) August 10, 2021

Griffin Canning will miss the rest of the season

He suffers from a spinal fracture.

Angels say Griffin Canning is out for the season due to a stress fracture in his back. – Bill Shaykin (ில் Phil Shaykin) August 10, 2021

First in 119 years for Jace

They are the first team since 1902 to play in four different arenas as a domestic team in one season.