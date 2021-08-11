Brief MLP: Dan Mattingly returns to Marlins on Friday Shane Green DFA by Braves

Don Mattingly returned to Marlins on Friday
He has been experiencing mild symptoms since last week’s Covid 19 infection.
Alex Breckman is not ready to return to the game
Dusty Baker confirms that Breckman will continue his rehab for the time being.
Special peaks for Cedric Mullins and Fernando Dadis Jr.
They are the only two players to count 20 long balls and 20 stolen cushions.
Shane Green DFA by Braves
His season did not go as planned.
Griffin Canning will miss the rest of the season
He suffers from a spinal fracture.
First in 119 years for Jace
They are the first team since 1902 to play in four different arenas as a domestic team in one season.