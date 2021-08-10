Home World Venezuela recognizes the principles of sovereignty and self-determination – Escompre

Venezuela recognizes the principles of sovereignty and self-determination – Escompre

Aug 10, 2021 0 Comments
Venezuela recognizes the principles of sovereignty and self-determination - Escompre

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Rejects Reports By Special Adviser To President Joe Biden on Pressure For Free and Fair Elections in South America

“Biden’s advisers did not learn from Trump’s defeat in Venezuela,” said George Arresa. (Photo: PL)

Faced with continued pressure from the US government to intervene in the country’s political affairs, Secretary of State Jorge Arizza on Monday approved Venezuela’s sovereignty and self-determination policies.

In a message posted on the social networking site Twitter, Arresa rejected reports by US official Juan Gonzalez, a special adviser to President Joe Biden, on the possibility of pressuring South America to hold “free and fair elections.”

Biden’s advisers (Donald) did not learn from Trump’s defeat in Venezuela. They do not understand that we are a free people who are not subject to anyone’s pressure, ” the foreign minister wrote on the communications site.

The Venezuelan foreign minister stressed that there were “free and fair elections” in his country, while “the United States is skeptical about it.”

Venezuela is holding elections on November 21 to elect the country’s 23 governors and 335 mayors and members of regional legislative councils and municipal councils.

The renewal of the National Electoral Council and its call for elections are part of the agreements on the National Dialogue Schedule established in September 2019 between the Nicolas Maduro government and various opposition parties.

READ  'No doubt' Lancashire goes to tier 3, but the clashes continue

You May Also Like

Social and environmental projects | Democrats present US $ 3.5 trillion budget

Social and environmental projects | Democrats present US $ 3.5 trillion budget

These Americans kept their interest in angels alive during the Mermaid: "This tail costs between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000"

These Americans kept their interest in angels alive during the Mermaid: “This tail costs between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000”

The Ministry of Health has issued recommendations and guidelines for delta diversity

The Ministry of Health has issued recommendations and guidelines for delta diversity

Chief Minister-Deputy Chief Minister congratulates gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Hundreds of crores traded from small tea shops

Hundreds of crores traded from small tea shops

After entering the yellow list .. Emirates Airlines intensifies its flights to the United Kingdom

After entering the yellow list .. Emirates Airlines intensifies its flights to the United Kingdom

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *