The tower bridge got stuck due to a “technical incident”

Aug 10, 2021 0 Comments
The bridge connects the Square Mile Financial District across the River Thames with Southwark. The closure has caused traffic congestion on both sides.

London’s Pascual Bridge, Tower Bridge, is trapped in an elevated position a day later “Technical Incident”, Tuesday, August 10, severely affecting traffic in the British capital. Both sides of the bridge rose from the middle of Monday to allow it to cross a sailing boat, The sailing ship is firm, According to the bridge table.

“Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a technical glitch. Please skip that area.”, Tweeted (In English) London Police. The bridge connects the Square Mile financial district across the South River, across the River Thames, and its closure caused long traffic jams on both banks on Monday. Built at the end of the 19th century and becoming the hallmark of London, the system came to a standstill for the second time in a year, after a breakdown of more than an hour in August 2020.

Built between 1886 and 1894, the system was considered at the time “The longest and most sophisticated Pascal Bridge ever built”, According to its website. Before the installation of a hydraulic system in the 1970s the levels moved up and down about 800 times a year thanks to four large cokewheels on each side operated by steam.

