22 feet long dangerous beast. Spear mouth. The closest we’ve ever seen to a real dragon.

Tim Richards describes the flying reptile Tapungaka Shaw, who studied his fossils at the University of Queensland School of Biological Sciences. The sterosor is believed to have flown over the Australian suburbs – a longer time to cross the inland seas than the desert.

“This thing could have been so brutal,” said Dr. student Richard. “It may have cast a shadow over a trembling little dinosaur that you didn’t hear until it was too late.”

The name Tapungaka Shawi means “the mouth of a javelin” and the last half refers to Lena Shaw who invented it. The name Tabungka was derived from Vanamara, one of the first countries in Australia to become an endangered language.

Strawberries lived on Earth 66 million years ago. Before dying, an asteroid explosion ends the dinosaur era228 million years ago. They differ in that they are the first creature of the flying vertebrate – that is, the creature with the vertebrate. The most famous of all sterosors is the strosor, so sterosers are often mistakenly called strosors.

Scientists still need to learn a lot about ancient creatures. The study was published in iScience in April Show that the secret of steroidal physiology is its throat, Taller than the giraffe and adorned by Mother Nature to carry his heavy head on the plane. Only studies published last month indicate Many steroids were able to fly when the chick hatched from the egg.

To ensure flight, steroids often have thinner and weaker bones than other dinosaurs. Thus, well-preserved fossils such as the Richards study are rare. Based on the jaw fossils examined, Richards estimates that the skull alone is over 3.2 feet long and has 40 (frightening) teeth.

“By global standards, the record of Australian storytellers is poor, but Tapungaka’s discovery makes a significant contribution to our understanding of the diversity of Australian storytelling.”