New flights between Guadeloupe and North America with Air France

Team Air FrancePointe-à-Pitre strengthens its position at the airport Non-stop flights were launched this winter Montreal And New York.
For its winter, the Air France team hopes to resume traffic between North America and the Antilles. The company would thus proposeNew services from Pointe-à-Pitre to Montreal and New York-JFK. At both locations, Air France is in service on a two-class Airbus A320 with 168 seats.
The company will connect MontrealEvery Tuesday and Friday From Pointe-à-Pitre on November 23rd. She will fly New York-JFK every Wednesday and Saturday As of November 24, 2021.
This is the third destination in North America from Guadeloupe. The company already runs a line Point-a-Pitre / Miami Parks twice a week in Haiti. This line stretches as far as Castle-de-France and Cain.
