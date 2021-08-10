Home Sports Jackpot for Luca Tanzi, with $ 207 million extension

Jackpot for Luca Tanzi, with $ 207 million extension

Aug 10, 2021 0 Comments
Luka Doncic et les Mavericks de Dallas, une affaire qui marche.

After the Olympics, the Texan club sealed the future of the 22-year-old Slovenian wonder.

The Knights go to the checkout. As mentioned in recent days, Slovenian Luca Doncic will sign the maximum extension, which will get him $ 207 million in five years. His agent Bill Duffy confirmed thisESPN. This is the maximum that the former Real Madrid claim, benefiting from the maximum rate for the benefit of his two all-star game choices. Signed this Tuesday.

This is a dream come true, In the message sent, pleases interested parties ESPN. Basketball has given me a lot and taken me to many wonderful places … I am honored and excited to be staying in Dallas as a member of Mavericks and I appreciate the support of my fans. With this new agreement, I am pleased to announce that I am accelerating and focusing my efforts on expanding the Luca Danzig Foundation. Slovenia’s home country, as well as communities in northern Texas.»

Chocolate medal in sports

Danzig, 22, finished fourth in the last Olympics with Slovenia last season – his third in the NBA – with 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8 rebounds per game. Enough to lead the Dallas club to fifth place in the Western Conference rankings. However, in 2020, the Maves took the door against the Clippers in the first round, the play-offs.

