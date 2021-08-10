Home Entertainment Impeachment: American Crime Story: The First Teaser for Season 3 of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky (Video)

Aug 10, 2021 0 Comments
American Channel FX has released the first teaser for “American Crime Story” Season 3. The so-called “Impeachment”, available in 10 episodes, will begin airing across the Atlantic on September 7.

This first teaser reveals Monica Lewinsky, then 22-year-old coach, on the corridors of the White House in Washington in 1995. After closing a box, a tie oval office with a note. The disturbing music is heard until Bill Clinton enters the office where he is. On her back, he began to spin before the picture was cut.

After the first season dedicated to the OJ Simpson affair, after the assassination of the second Gianni Versace, Indictment Monica Lewinsky will return to the scandal of the affair, which led to the practice of ousting the US president in 1998, when she was finally released. However, during the trial Bill Clinton was severely damaged, after denying the facts there, he revealed the true nature of his relationship with the young coach.

Actress Beanie Feltstein, who plays Monica Lewinsky – is credited with co-producing the series – on screen. Ryan Murphy’s favorite actress, Sarah Paulson, will present her features to coach Linda Tripp. And the best Clive Owen will play the role of Bill Clinton.

