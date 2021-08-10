Home Entertainment Another superstar joins the fight with Keanu Reeves

Another superstar joins the fight with Keanu Reeves

Aug 10, 2021 0 Comments
Another superstar joins the fight with Keanu Reeves

Next John Wick: Chapter 4 More is expected, especially for its cast as it is still growing with a better cast.

Shooting for the next one John Wick4 It started last June, but the screenplay by Shay Hutton and Michael Finch is still locked The excitement of the audience did not wait until a summary arose. Martial artists Tony Yen (IP Man), Hiroyuki Sanada (47 RoninScott Atkins (Only one will become invincibleAnd Marco Jaror (Wild dog)

We do not know who will be most fooled by the package of the coup

The rest of the cast is Rina Sawaiyama (actors and actresses with less cuts to physical roles)Charlie, turn up the volume), Shamier Anderson (Passenger number 4, The color of success) And Bill Scorskard (That, Castle Rock, Assassination Nation), Confirmed last July that he did not have to train physically for the film.

On the owners ‘veterans’ side, the fourth installment returns with Lance Reddick (Saron) and Ian McShane (Winston) and beyond Deadline, Lionsgate recently passed and raised the cast A deal with American actor Clancy Brown So he responds to Keanu Reeves. Of course, his role and importance in the film has not yet been revealed.

Photo, Clancy BrownClancy Brown

Director Chad Stahlsky said in a statement: “I’ve always been a fan of Clancy Brown. He is proud to be a part of this project. He would be a perfect addition to the John Wick world!

An actor with a recognizable face among the thousands Very diverse and plenty of cinematography, So that the film can trust its experience. The actor has several cult films to his credit Highlander, Science fiction movies and the like Star Sailors Where Adventures of Bakru Bansai across the 8th dimension, Jokes and the like Waiting for the light Where Flapper, Thriller and plays Blue steel, Fugitives , Hiking for a killer, Ballad of Buster Scrux, Or the recently promising young woman. The actor also appeared in the series Emergency room And billions, and soon participate in the renaissance Dexter.

Photo, Star ForcesDance Starship Troops

If Clancy Brown is a face of Hollywood, it is the most recognizable voice. Sponge, But also many characters in DC, Marvel and Star Wars movies and animated series. While waiting to learn more about his role John Wick4, Which will be released in our theaters on May 25, 2022, is our review of the latest John Wick: Parapellam Is always on this page.

READ  What time is the 'Jersey Shore Family Holiday' premiere tonight? Filmed in the isolated bubble in the solo season, Sans Snooky.

You May Also Like

Impeachment: American Crime Story: The First Teaser for Season 3 of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky (Video)

Impeachment: American Crime Story: The First Teaser for Season 3 of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky (Video)

American Airlines offers a thirty minute free dictation on the plane

American Airlines offers a thirty minute free dictation on the plane

NBC continues after the transition to the Olympics

NBC continues after the transition to the Olympics

Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt et Dwayne Johnson.

In the movie theater. “Jungle Cruise” by Indiana Jones, an extreme-rhythm girl with Twain Johnson

Springsteen and the United States fell to the Swedes in the vault for silver

Springsteen and the United States fell to the Swedes in the vault for silver

Locarno Festival: "Lex Netflix" at the center of all discussions - rts.ch

Locarno Festival: “Lex Netflix” at the center of all discussions – rts.ch

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *