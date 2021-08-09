Home Sports The Saints lose their bow loot kicker by injury

Aug 09, 2021 0 Comments
The New Orleans owner has to find a new kicker after Will Lutz suffered a stomach injury.

The player posted the news on Twitter.

Unfortunately, I found that my training camp was going to be shortened due to a gradually worsening injury. After talking to our best medical staff and coaches and a second opinion from an expert, we decided it was in our best interest to fix this now so as not to lose as many games as possible. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers! I love football, so quitting is not easy, but I can’t always wait for this team to recover and gain strength and stamina to win! Anyone! “

According to NFL Media, the kicker suffers from an injury, which takes about eight weeks for outfielders to heal, but it can take longer on a kicker.

For ESPN, the pro-bowler should miss the start of the season, but can return later.

Finally, New Orleans Football reports that the Saints will test kickers on Monday. However, this is a huge loss for the Saints because Will Lutz is one of the most reliable kickers in the league, with 86.6% of successful career field goals.

