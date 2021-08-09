The Ministry of Health has issued recommendations and guidelines for delta diversity

Estimated to be very soon Delta variant That will become a real problem in the country. In this context, the Directorate of Epidemiology Ministry of Health of the Nation, Provided the following actions and recommendations:

If people are confirmed to have a Covid 19 infection Delta variant, Has an epidemiological connection with a confirmed case Variation Or it may be part of a transfer chain Strain, They definitely Isolate By 10 days. In the case of symptomatic patients, this will be from the onset of symptoms and asymptomatic patients will do so from the date of diagnosis. All should have a medical follow-up of less than three days frequency.

On the tenth day, if they agree, a RT-PCR test Not for the purpose of generating evidence and dismissing medical management or cases.

The Close contactsWhether they live together or not, they must create one 14 day isolation From the last contact of the confirmed case, previously infected with the disease and vaccinated. From the seventh day, a PCR can be done. A negative result in the study is a condition for exclusion.

Except, The Round Positive cases of international travelers and their close contacts should be investigated and followed by customary residential jurisdiction, which should send the data to the Directorate of Epidemiology Ministry of Health of the Nation.