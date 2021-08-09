Home Top News The Australian dinosaur has been identified as a new species

Aug 09, 2021 0 Comments
Specimens of the “Astralotidan couprensis” species are estimated to be 5 to 6.5 meters high and 25 to 30 meters long.

A large dinosaur discovered in Australia in 2006 has been formally identified as a model of a new species. Cooperation with Astralot.

This dinosaur belongs to the group of dinosaurs that lived almost 100 million years ago. Specimens of this group of long-necked plant dinosaurs are found on all continents. It is estimated thatWith astroloid Cooperative It was 5 to 6.5 meters tall and 25 to 30 meters long, making it the largest Australian dinosaur and one “The Biggest Five in the World”Said Robin McKenzie from the Iromanga Natural History Museum in Australia.

Fossil bones were discovered in 2006 on a family farm Robin McKenzie, a thousand kilometers west of Brisbane, in the Iromanga Basin. The skeleton was named “Cooper” after a river in the state. The discovery was initially kept secret, and researchers patiently carried out the excavation site. The skeleton was first displayed to the public in 2007.

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

